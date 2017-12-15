8 graduate from college inside women's prison

Eight women received degrees from Lipscomb University during graduation ceremonies at the Tennessee Prison for Women. (WSMV)

The ceremony had all the pomp and circumstance of any university graduation, except it occurred behind razor-wire fencing.

Eight women graduated on Friday that have life experiences unlike any college senior you’ve met.

“I’m the least likely that should be standing here today,” said Donna. “I did commit murder. I do deserve the sentence that I was given.”

Donna’s crime is not the focus, but the perseverance, grace and resolve she has demonstrated.

“God wanted me to know that I have purpose and I thank you all,” said Donna.

“We are all broken and we all have a story,” said Kate Watkins, director of Lipscomb University’s LIFE program, which administers the classes at the prison.

Women take classes on Wednesday nights after they finish their prison jobs.

It might surprise you that Lipscomb students from the “outside” come here to learn right alongside them.

“Every semester I have a waiting list of people who want to be out here,” said Watkins.

Barbi has spent her entire adult life in prison, 17 years in June. She came in without a high school diploma and is due to leave soon with a bachelor’s degree.

“In June that gates are going to open for the last time, thank God,” said Brandi. “This is really a foundation for me. This degree is opening doors that would otherwise be closed, and maybe opening some minds that might otherwise be closed as well.”

Opening minds so that people don’t see ex-offenders as monsters and see things are happening inside that aren’t all bad.

“There are lights in the darkness, and this is a huge light in the darkness,” said Brandi.

