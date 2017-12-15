Historic Gallatin home at center of controversy

The Franklin House will cost almost $1 million to renovate, twice the amount budgeted. (WSMV)

A historic home owned by the City of Gallatin has become the center of controversy in the Sumner County community.

The city bought the 100-year-old home and moved it to a plot of land owned by the city for the purpose of renovating it for office space.

Now city officials are split on what to do about the project.

The city has already spent $500,000 moving the home. The cost of renovating it into office space has some people calling it a complete waste of money.

“It makes no sense. It makes no sense,” said longtime Councilman John Alexander.

Alexander has served on the city council for 20 years.

His colleagues have supported projects he thought were unnecessary in the past, but he said this one takes the cake.

“Why would you want to spend over a million dollars on an old, dilapidated house when we have other needs in this city that are greater?” asked Alexander.

The Franklin House was gifted to the city earlier this year. Taxpayers have already spent $500,000 moving it onto city property. The plan was to spend another $500,000 renovating it to provide office space.

“We’re not wasting people’s tax dollars,” said Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown. “We’re trying to be very careful with people’s tax dollars.”

Last month estimates on the renovations came back at nearly $1 million, twice the amount budgeted.

“One question a lot of people have is ‘How could this happen? How could the bid change so much in a short period of time?” said Brown. “It’s a situation people are experiencing in whatever they’re trying to build. There’s a labor shortage, materials are in high demand. It’s the price of a booming market.”

The issue has become a point of debate around town with some arguing it’s good for the city and others calling it a waste.

“I think they should pay the extra to keep the house,” said one resident.

“That’s the history. You don’t destroy history,” another resident said.

“I think that history should be preserved, but we can do it in a more cost-efficient way,” another resident said.

Alexander said he thinks the money should be spent on a new fire truck that would cost about $450,000.

The Gallatin City Council will vote on the next steps for the Franklin House on Jan. 2.

