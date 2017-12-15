Mt. Juliet man indicted in child pornography case

An investigation by Detectives has resulted in the indictment of a Mt. Juliet man in a child pornography investigation. Following up on a tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in regards to child pornography being transmitted over a social media account, detectives developed information which led to an indictment by a Wilson County Grand Jury.

60-year-old John Carrasquillo was identified as the person who had possession of images consistent with child pornography, and he was found to be in possession of nearly 1,600 images.

On Monday, the Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Carrasquillo with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor over 100 Images. Today, detectives arrested Carrasquillo at his residence without incident, and he was booked into the Wilson County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.