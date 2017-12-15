Hendersonville church offers free gifts for the less fortunate - WSMV News 4

Hendersonville church offers free gifts for the less fortunate

HENDERSONVILLE, TN

This weekend a church in Hendersonville is giving less fortunate families a chance to find the perfect gifts for their loved ones.

They are hosting their 3rd annual Hope for Christmas event.

Families can come and find gifts for their kids, free of charge.

More than 10-thousand dollars worth of toys, clothing and merchandise will be available for people to choose from.

This is event is scheduled to take place Saturday from 11 to 2 in the afternoon  at the Restoring Hope Church on Center Point Road.

