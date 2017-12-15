Suspect shot by deputies after October pursuit arrested

John Kimball, 29, was arrested on four counts of aggravated assault, one count of evading arrest and once count of reckless driving by TBI agents. (Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Castalian Springs man accused of pointing a firearm at sheriff’s deputies following a pursuit in October.

TBI special agents determined John Francis Kimball, 29, led Wilson County Sheriff’s Department deputies on a brief pursuit from Lebanon to a location on Whitson Road. Kimball exited his vehicle, brandished a firearm and pointed it in the direction of four deputies, according to a news release.

REPORTED PREVIOUSLY: ?TBI identifies suspect shot by police in Sumner County

When Kimball refused commands to drop his weapons, deputies fired upon him, hitting and injuring him.

Kimball was arrested on Friday after being discharged on four counts of aggravated assault, one count of evading arrest and one count of reckless driving.

He is being held in the Sumner County Jail on $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.