Felon arrested after shooting himself in leg

Kentrell Walton, 18, was charged with theft and being a felon in possession of a handgun by Metro Police. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A man faces theft and unlawful weapon possession charges after he accidentally shot himself in the leg on Thursday, according to police.

Police said Kentrell Walton, 18, was the front seat passenger in a car driven by Jacques Odom, also 18. As they were leaving the parking lot of the McDonald’s at 1173 Murfreesboro Pike around 6:30 p.m., Walton accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Odom drove Walton to Southern Hills Medical Center for treatment.

During the court of the investigation, officers recovered three handguns inside Odom’s car. The guns had been reported stolen from a Rutherford County gun store. Walton admitted that one of the guns belonged to him.

Walton has been charged with theft and felon in possession of a handgun. He is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Odom and Corieon King, also 18, were issued citations for theft and released.

