5 MTSU football players given graduation ceremony at bowl game

Five Middle Tennessee football players received their degrees on Friday in a special graduation ceremony prior to the team’s bowl game.

Jim Cardwell, Jahmal Jones, Mike Minter Jr. and Charvarius Ward received their undergraduate degrees and Brent Stockstill received a graduate degree in ceremonies held at the team’s hotel.

Middle Tennessee will play Arkansas State on Saturday in the Camellia Bowl. MTSU has two commencement ceremonies scheduled for Saturday at Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.

University President Sidney A. McPhee and faculty athletic representative Terry Whiteside made the trip to Montgomery to honor the graduates.

“It is fitting and proper that we take time to recognize the academic achievements of these athletes,” McPhee said. “Dr. Whiteside and I wanted these students to have a taste of the pomp and ceremony that they would have experienced on Saturday’s commencement on campus.”

McPhee flew back to Murfreesboro after the ceremony but will return for the bowl game after the commencement ceremonies.

MTSU will have 11 players on the field Saturday who have already received their degrees.

