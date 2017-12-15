KY coalition offering discounts on safe rides during holidays

A former Vanderbilt quarterback has a big dream...and some big mountains to climb to get there.More >>
If you headed out to see the lights at Jellystone Park in years past, you might remember a long wait in traffic. Since last year, a zoning issue caused the lights to move one county over. Is this new spot getting a break from that congestion? The key might be when you go.More >>
The ceremony had all the pomp and circumstance of any university graduation, except it occurred behind razor-wire fencing.More >>
A historic home owned by the City of Gallatin has become the center of controversy in the Sumner County community.More >>
An investigation by Detectives has resulted in the indictment of a Mt. Juliet man in a child pornography investigation.More >>
This weekend a church in Hendersonville is giving less fortunate families a chance to find the perfect gifts for their loved ones.More >>
This comes after a judge granted the defendants' motion to dismiss the case on Thursday.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Castalian Springs man accused of pointing a firearm at sheriff’s deputies following a pursuit in October.More >>
A man faces theft and unlawful weapon possession charges after he accidentally shot himself in the leg on Thursday, according to police.More >>
