Bridge over Broad in Murfreesboro to open Saturday

The Bridge over Broad project in Murfreesboro inched closer toward the finish line Friday as crews put the final touches on the intersection before it completely opens to traffic by Saturday night.

Orange barrels and road closed signs have been a part of Memorial Boulevard near Broad for nearly three years, with traffic doing a slow crawl through the area.

"We have been here 37 years, so we were here when that road was two lanes. And I remember when they put the four lanes into it, so we've watched it grow a long ways," said David Lynn, the owner of Murfreesboro Flower Shoppe.

How traffic shapes up outside impacts how quickly Lynn can get his flowers out.

"We run three trucks a day. On an average day, we'll deliver about 125 deliveries," said Lynn.

He hopes the Bridge over Broad will give back time on his deliveries.

"I think it will help us. I remember when it would take us probably 10 minutes to get to the other side of town, and now it's probably 30 minutes. And it doesn't matter what time of day, it's 30 minutes," said Lynn.

TDOT worked with the city of Murfreesboro to get the wheels turning, pouring $17.6 million into the project since 2014.

Problems moving utilities set workers back 18 months from their original deadline. But now, their time to work up, and drivers along with business owners are eager to have free reign over the highway again.

"It will help us out a lot because we have a lot of people that call in late and we need to get somewhere quickly," said Lynn.

There still isn't a name for the bridge. City officials want residents to submit suggestions. A city councilman has suggested "First Responders Memorial Bridge."

