Police looking for suspect in Hermitage bank robbery

Police want to identify the suspect who robbed SunTrust Bank in Hermitage. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department) Police want to identify the suspect who robbed SunTrust Bank in Hermitage. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Metro Police are working to identify the man who robbed a SunTrust Bank in Hermitage on Friday afternoon.

The suspect entered the bank, located at 4809 Old Hickory Blvd., at 12:45 p.m. He game the teller a robbery demand note. The teller complied and he fled on foot.

The suspect is a white man who appeared to be in his 20s or early 30s. He had a beard and mustache. He was wearing a grey cap, long-sleeve green shirt and eyeglasses.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 if you have information about the robbery.

