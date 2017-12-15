Police searching for suspect in Madison restaurant robbery

Police are looking for the man pictured for an armed robbery at Domino's Pizza in Madison. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police are searching for the suspect that robbed a pizza delivery restaurant on Thursday night.

Detectives said a gunman entered Domino’s Pizza at 1601 N. Gallatin Pike around 10 p.m. He sat at the counter for a few minutes before asking the cashier about the menu. When the employee tried to answer, he displayed a gun and demanded money from the register.

The suspect fled with around $40 cast.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7462.

