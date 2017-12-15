Police searching for suspect in Madison restaurant robbery

Metro Police are working to identify the man who robbed a SunTrust Bank in Hermitage on Friday afternoon.More >>
Former Tennessee director of football operations Chris Spognardi has pleaded guilty to a charge of official misconduct related to the handling of team travel expenses.More >>
A Tennessee county Democratic Party chairman has resigned after facing a domestic assault charge that was dropped.More >>
Murfreesboro City Manager Rob Lyons has resigned from his position to "pursue other opportunities."More >>
Police are searching for the suspect that robbed a pizza delivery restaurant on Thursday night.More >>
The TBI has been called to investigate an overnight officer-involved shooting in McMinnville.More >>
The Last Minute Toy Store needs your help to make sure thousands of Nashville children have a merry Christmas.More >>
British rock star Peter Frampton will be the featured guest at a pop-up English pub at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
A New York doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend’s drink with a high dosage of abortion pills, killing their unborn child.More >>
A 10-year-old Mississippi boy left a suicide note at school, saying he would kill himself if the bullying did not stop.More >>
An off-duty police officer who hit the car of an elderly couple remains on the job tonight. A serious collision in which a police officer admits he was speeding isn’t the most troubling finding by the News 4 I-Team. The I-Team looked into that officer’s driving history on the job and found a pattern.More >>
A heartwarming video shows the moment a mother of three received a car as an early Christmas present for her family.More >>
The TBI has been called to investigate an overnight officer-involved shooting in McMinnville.More >>
A group of children in East Tennessee put on a Christmas show that their parents will never forget.More >>
James Stockard, 36, was reported missing on Nov. 27. Family and friends have not heard from him since Nov. 30.More >>
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >>
