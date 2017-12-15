Potato Pancakes with Smoked Salmon from Sur La Table - WSMV News 4

Potato Pancakes with Smoked Salmon from Sur La Table

Potato Pancakes with Smoked Salmon
Yield: 24 (3-inch) pancakes

These classic little pancakes are best made to order, but they can be prepared ahead of time and crisped up in a 400°F oven for 8 to 10 minutes.

Smoked Salmon Spread:
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 1/2 tablespoons capers, rinsed, patted dry, and minced
2 teaspoons prepared horseradish
1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 teaspoons minced fresh dill
4 ounces hot-smoked salmon, crumbled
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Potato Pancakes:
1 yellow onion
1 1/2 pounds (about 4 medium) russet potatoes, peeled
1 large egg
1 tablespoon unbleached all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
4 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
2 tablespoons chopped chives

To prepare the smoked salmon spread: To a large bowl, add mayonnaise, capers, horseradish, lemon juice, dill, and smoked salmon; mix with a fork. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

To prepare potato pancake: To the bowl of a food processor fitted with a grating disk, or using a box grater, add onion and potatoes, and coarsely grate the onion and potatoes. Press grated onion and potatoes through a strainer and pat dry with paper-towel to extract as much liquid as possible.

To a medium bowl, add egg and flour; whisk to combine. Add the potato mixture and fold with a silicone spatula until thoroughly combined; season with salt and pepper.

To cook potato pancakes: To a large skillet set over medium-high heat, add 2 tablespoons oil. When oil is shimmering, drop heaped tablespoonful of the potato mixture into the skillet and flatten with a spatula to form 3-inch pancakes. Cook until golden-brown, then flip once and cook until golden and crisp, about 10 minutes total. Transfer pancakes to a paper towel-lined plate to absorb oil. Repeat with remaining 2 tablespoons oil and remaining potato mixture.

To serve: Transfer pancakes to a large platter. Place a tablespoon of smoked salmon spread on top of the pancakes and garnish with chives. Serve immediately.

