Murfreesboro city manager resigns to 'pursue other opportunities'

Murfreesboro City Manager Rob Lyons has resigned from his position to "pursue other opportunities."

Lyons, 51, was in his eighth year serving as city manager, part of his 21 years working for the city of Murfreesboro.

He became the city's first assistant city manager in January 1997 before being promoted to city manager in 2009.

Lyons first made the announcement during a meeting with the mayor on Friday morning. He submitted his resignation to the City Council before letting his staff know his decision at 8:30 a.m.

The city will hold a special called council meeting on Monday at 2 p.m. to discuss the separation agreement with Lyons and appoint an interim City Manager.

Mayor Shane McFarland maintains that Lyons was not asked to resign and that it was his own decision.

"We deeply appreciate the many years of service Rob has provided Murfreesboro and its citizens over the past two decades," said McFarland in a news release. "While his professional and steadfast leadership will be very difficult to replace, Murfreesboro City government is larger than any one individual, elected or appointed, including the City Manager. Murfreesboro will continue to provide the same quality services and leadership that our citizens have come to expect in a City ranked among the top-10 fastest growing mid-sized cities in the U.S."

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.