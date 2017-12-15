Last Minute Toy Store needs donations; 500 tickets available - WSMV News 4

Last Minute Toy Store needs donations; 500 tickets still available

The Last Minute Toy Store needs your help to make sure thousands of Nashville children have a merry Christmas.

Officials say volunteer turnout has been "unprecedented," so the best way to assist at this point is to donate toys.

Organizers say they need toy donations for the following age groups:

  • Girls - 4 to 12 years old
  • Both genders - Infants to 3 years old
  • Bicycles for all ages

Parents can still obtain free tickets to shop at the store. At last check, 500 shopping tickets were still available.

After obtaining a ticket, families will be given a specific time and date to pick out Christmas gifts for their children.

To participate, parents need to bring the following items:

  • Photo identification
  • Proof of Davidson County residency
  • Official documentation showing the name and date of birth for each child
  • Proof of income

The Last Minute Toy Store is located at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Service Center at 5117 Harding Place. 

Ticket giveaway will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday. Shopping will continue at 11:30 a.m. Donations will be accepted all day.

Click here for more information about the Last Minute Toy Store.

