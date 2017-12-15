Peter Frampton to host special New Year's Eve countdown in Nashville

British rock star Peter Frampton will be hosting a special New Year's Eve countdown in Nashville.

Frampton will be the featured guest at a pop-up English pub at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

The countdown will begin at 6 p.m. CT, which is midnight in the United Kingdom.

British Airways and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. teamed up to host the event to celebrate the nonstop flights between Nashville and London that will begin in 2018.

Frampton will join Mayor Megan Barry on stage to raise the famed music note and toast to the new year in the U.K.

This will kick off the Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight celebration and concert, which will be headlined by Keith Urban.

The pop-up pub will be located along 6th Avenue North and will open at 4 p.m. It will feature British spirits, memorabilia and even a photo booth. Guests will also be able to enter to win a free flight to London.

The nonstop flights between Nashville International Airport and Heathrow Airport will kick off in May 2018. Passengers will be able to fly five days a week on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.

