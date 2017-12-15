Emergency contempt hearing to be held in Brentwood Academy case - WSMV News 4

Emergency contempt hearing to be held in Brentwood Academy case

An emergency contempt hearing will be held in connection with the Brentwood Academy lawsuit on Friday afternoon.

This comes after a judge granted the defendants' motion to dismiss the case on Thursday.

All costs will have to paid by the plaintiffs in the case. The plaintiffs, John and Jane Doe, have also agreed to dismiss the lawsuit.

Back in August, a mother and her son filed a lawsuit claiming the boy was sexually assaulted in a Brentwood Academy locker room, claiming the school and the parents of the accused students are partly at fault.

The mother of the alleged victim said she went to counselors, teachers and the headmaster, but they all downplayed the incidents.

A spokesperson for Brentwood Academy issued a statement denying the allegations shortly after the lawsuit was filed.

News 4 will be in the courtroom for the hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

