Ex-corrections officer fired after incident involving inmate

Ronald Crowe is charged with assault. (Source: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

A former correctional officer in Bedford County has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an inmate.

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office began investigating the incident on Dec. 5.

After a throughout investigation involving interviews and video evidence, police decided to charge Ronald Crowe with assault.

Crowe was booked into Bedford County Jail on Dec. 6 and was later released on bond.

Crowe has been fired from the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

