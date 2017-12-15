Ex-corrections officer fired after incident involving inmate - WSMV News 4

Ex-corrections officer fired after incident involving inmate

Ronald Crowe is charged with assault. (Source: Bedford County Sheriff's Office) Ronald Crowe is charged with assault. (Source: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A former correctional officer in Bedford County has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an inmate.

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office began investigating the incident on Dec. 5.

After a throughout investigation involving interviews and video evidence, police decided to charge Ronald Crowe with assault.

Crowe was booked into Bedford County Jail on Dec. 6 and was later released on bond.

Crowe has been fired from the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

