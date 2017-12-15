KY police pursuit ends in crash in Robertson County - WSMV News 4

KY police pursuit ends in crash in Robertson County

A man is in custody after a high-speed chase that began in Kentucky ended in Robertson County.

According to Smokey Barn News, the pursuit ended when the driver crashed into another vehicle on Highway 431 near Springfield.

The car hit a Jeep and then went on to hit a utility pole.

Police said the driver ran away to a nearby church, which is where he was arrested. He has since been taken back to Kentucky.

No injuries were reported in connection with the pursuit or crash.

