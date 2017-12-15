TBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in McMinnville

The TBI has been called to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting in McMinnville.

The incident happened at a home on the 1300 block of Chestnut Ridge Road just after midnight Friday.

Officers responded to the house to arrest 34-year-old Clifford Keller on several outstanding warrants. According to the TBI, Keller was out of jail on a furlough and failed to report back.

Keller allegedly threatened a police patrol dog that found him inside a camper on the property.

Police said Keller fired a weapon while he was still inside the camper and then also pointed the handgun toward the officers.

Keller allegedly did not comply when he was ordered to drop the weapon as he approached the officers.

One of the officers fired his weapon, which struck Keller. He died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The names of the officers who were involved in the incident have not been released.

The TBI joined the investigation at the request of District Attorney General Lisa Zavogiannis.

At the request of District Attorney General Lisa Zavogiannis, TBI Agents and Forensic Scientists are working to investigate an overnight officer-involved shooting in the McMinnville area. pic.twitter.com/NgDfHkW9K0 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) December 15, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.