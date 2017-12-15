Search continues for man reported missing in Clarksville

Police have issued an alert about a man who was reported missing in Clarksville last month.

James Stockard, 36, was reported missing on Nov. 27. Family and friends have not heard from him since Nov. 30.

Police said there is a chance Stockard could be in the Nashville area.

Stockard has black hair and brown eyes. He is 6'0" and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone who sees Stockard is asked to call 911 so police can do a welfare check.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5263, or the tip line at 931-645-8477. Tipsters can also submit information anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

