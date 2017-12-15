Study: Transgender people more likely to lack health plans

James Stockard, 36, was reported missing on Nov. 27. Family and friends have not heard from him since Nov. 30.More >>
A toddler suffered a minor gunshot wound to the leg on Thursday night in north Nashville.More >>
Police have arrested a man who was on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list. Antoine Lashun Adams was taken into custody in Harrison County, TX.More >>
A study says transgender people are more likely to lack health insurance than those whose gender corresponds to their sex at birth.More >>
Juuse Saros made 46 saves for his second career shutout and Kyle Turris had a goal and an assist as the Nashville Predators kept up their torrid pace of late with a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.More >>
Police are investigating after a woman drove her minivan into a convenience store in Goodlettsville on Tuesday.More >>
An off-duty police officer who hit the car of an elderly couple remains on the job tonight. A serious collision in which a police officer admits he was speeding isn’t the most troubling finding by the News 4 I-Team. The I-Team looked into that officer’s driving history on the job and found a pattern.More >>
Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson greeted dozens of homicide victims’ family members at the annual season to remember memorial service tonight at Centennial Park.More >>
Four people were arrested at a Murfreesboro shopping center for stealing merchandise from several stores.More >>
Jurors found one defendant guilty of first-degree murder and two others guilty on a lesser charge of facilitation of first-degree murder in connection with the 2015 death of a Tennessee teenager who shielded...More >>
