Study: Transgender people more likely to lack health plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A study says transgender people are more likely to lack health insurance than those whose gender corresponds to their sex at birth.

The study by Vanderbilt University and University of Minnesota researchers uses 2014-2015 federal survey data from almost 316,000 people in 27 states and Guam.

It uses women whose gender corresponds to their sex at birth as a benchmark. In comparison, transgender women were 60 percent more likely to lack health insurance.

Compared to the benchmark group, transgender men were twice as likely to have no health insurance and 84 percent more likely to have no usual source of care.

Gender nonconforming adults were 93 percent more likely to have unmet medical needs due to cost and 141 percent more likely to lack a routine check-up within a year.

