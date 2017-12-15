Murder victims remembered at annual memorial service

The 23rd annual Season to Remember memorial service was held at Centennial Park. (WSMV)

Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson greeted dozens of homicide victims’ family members at the annual season to remember memorial service tonight at Centennial Park.

The 23rd annual event was hosted by the Metro Nashville Police Department for families to meet each other and hang a memorial ornament on a special tree dedicated to homicide victims in Nashville.

“There’s not a day that goes by that something doesn’t remind me of him,” Talesa Jones said of her brother Corey Sanders, who was killed in 2007. “It’s like a part of me is missing that I won’t ever get back.”

Jones, her mother, stepfather, and two siblings attend the event every year as a way to celebrate Christmas with Sanders.

“The loss, the hurt it does to families for many, many years, it never goes away,” said his mother Lisa White. “You never stop missing them.”

Anderson told the crowd Nashville has surpassed 100 annual murders for the first time since 1997.

“Many of these homicide victims experienced that death at the hands of someone they knew,” he said. “Nashville is a better place than this.”

