4 arrested for stealing from Murfreesboro stores

Four people were arrested at a Murfreesboro shopping center for stealing merchandise from several stores.

Police arrested Whitney Parrish, 43, of Nashville, Kionda Martin, 39, of Nashville, Terrice Holt, 36, of Antioch, and Keytoya Johnson, 37, of Nashville, on two counts of theft over $1,000, according to Murfreesboro Police reports.

Officers saw Holt and Parrish walking out of the Victoria’s Secret store at The Avenue of Murfreesboro. The officer noticed Parrish adjusting her shirt as if she had something under them. They got into a car.

After a few minutes, officers saw Holt exit the car and put clothing items in the trunk with no bag.

The vehicle moved and an officer observed. Parrish, Johnson and Martin enter Osh Kosh B’Gosh and The Children’s Place.

While in The Children’s Place, the officer saw Martin and Parrish take items and hide them in their clothing. The officer saw Martin and Parrish return to the car, then go back inside the store.

When the ladies returned to the car, the officer made contact with them and noticed Holt place something in a seat pocket in the back seat. It was determined to be a large magnet that is used to defeat anti-theft devices.

The officer saw Martin take merchandise from under her clothing and throw it under the car. Police found a pile of clothes and another magnet and upholstery tool used to remove anti-theft devices there.

Police found almost $1,400 of merchandise taken from Victoria’s Secret, Osh Kosh B’Gosh and The Children’s Place and almost $1,800 of merchandise taken from Ross Dress for Less at 100 Oaks Mall in Nashville.

