Toddler grazed by bullet during argument

A toddler suffered a minor gunshot wound to the leg on Thursday night in north Nashville.

Metro Police said they responded to 2402 26th Ave. N. for a report of a shooting involving a toddler. The toddler had been grazed on the lower calf of his right leg.

Officers interviewed the child’s mother who said her ex-boyfriend arrived to exchange custody of their child. During the exchange, there was an argument with the current boyfriend.

The mother told police the ex-boyfriend displayed a handgun and shot at her current boyfriend. The bullet missed and struck the small child.

The toddler was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

The suspect is not in custody.

