Toddler grazed by bullet during argument

Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson greeted dozens of homicide victims’ family members at the annual season to remember memorial service tonight at Centennial Park.More >>
Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson greeted dozens of homicide victims’ family members at the annual season to remember memorial service tonight at Centennial Park.More >>
Four people were arrested at a Murfreesboro shopping center for stealing merchandise from several stores.More >>
Four people were arrested at a Murfreesboro shopping center for stealing merchandise from several stores.More >>
Jurors found one defendant guilty of first-degree murder and two others guilty on a lesser charge of facilitation of first-degree murder in connection with the 2015 death of a Tennessee teenager who shielded...More >>
Jurors found one defendant guilty of first-degree murder and two others guilty on a lesser charge of facilitation of first-degree murder in connection with the 2015 death of a Tennessee teenager who shielded friends from...More >>
A report by an education advocacy group has found that enrollment and retention have increased at Tennessee community colleges, but dropout rates remain alarmingly high, especially among poor and minority students.More >>
A report by an education advocacy group has found that enrollment and retention have increased at Tennessee community colleges, but dropout rates remain alarmingly high, especially among poor and minority students.More >>
The closing in-patient care at Metro General Hospital at Meharry may mean if you need an overnight stay, patients will have to go elsewhere.More >>
The closing in-patient care at Metro General Hospital at Meharry may mean if you need an overnight stay, patients will have to go elsewhere.More >>
Family members of victims of decades-old crimes are one step closer to justice.More >>
Family members of victims of decades-old crimes are one step closer to justice.More >>
Kroger is stepping things up this holiday season and giving back to the community.More >>
Kroger is stepping things up this holiday season and giving back to the community.More >>
An off-duty police officer who hit the car of an elderly couple remains on the job tonight. A serious collision in which a police officer admits he was speeding isn’t the most troubling finding by the News 4 I-Team. The I-Team looked into that officer’s driving history on the job and found a pattern.More >>
An off-duty police officer who hit the car of an elderly couple remains on the job tonight. A serious collision in which a police officer admits he was speeding isn’t the most troubling finding by the News 4 I-Team. The I-Team looked into that officer’s driving history on the job and found a pattern.More >>
A new poll says Tennesseans are more moderate than their neighbors think they are.More >>
A new poll says Tennesseans are more moderate than their neighbors think they are.More >>
An off-duty police officer who hit the car of an elderly couple remains on the job tonight. A serious collision in which a police officer admits he was speeding isn’t the most troubling finding by the News 4 I-Team. The I-Team looked into that officer’s driving history on the job and found a pattern.More >>
An off-duty police officer who hit the car of an elderly couple remains on the job tonight. A serious collision in which a police officer admits he was speeding isn’t the most troubling finding by the News 4 I-Team. The I-Team looked into that officer’s driving history on the job and found a pattern.More >>
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >>
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >>
In Mexico, inequality, though rampant, has long been viewed as a problem related to ethnicity or socioeconomic status, not race. A new report suggests that assumption is wrong.More >>
In Mexico, inequality, though rampant, has long been viewed as a problem related to ethnicity or socioeconomic status, not race. A new report suggests that assumption is wrong.More >>
Four people were arrested at a Murfreesboro shopping center for stealing merchandise from several stores.More >>
Four people were arrested at a Murfreesboro shopping center for stealing merchandise from several stores.More >>
A group of children in East Tennessee put on a Christmas show that their parents will never forget.More >>
A group of children in East Tennessee put on a Christmas show that their parents will never forget.More >>
The service’s Dec. 15 shutdown was announced on Twitter. That is just one testament to AIM’s lasting effects on how people use technology to connect today.More >>
The service’s Dec. 15 shutdown was announced on Twitter. That is just one testament to AIM’s lasting effects on how people use technology to connect today.More >>
The closing in-patient care at Metro General Hospital at Meharry may mean if you need an overnight stay, patients will have to go elsewhere.More >>
The closing in-patient care at Metro General Hospital at Meharry may mean if you need an overnight stay, patients will have to go elsewhere.More >>
One man was killed in a single-car accident on the 101st Parkway after leaving the roadway and striking an embankment early Thursday morning.More >>
One man was killed in a single-car accident on the 101st Parkway after leaving the roadway and striking an embankment early Thursday morning.More >>
Owners of the tallest residential building in the state have just applied for 115 short-term rental permits from the City of Nashville.More >>
Owners of the tallest residential building in the state have just applied for 115 short-term rental permits from the City of Nashville.More >>