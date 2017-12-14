Report: Dropout rates remain high at Tennessee colleges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A report by an education advocacy group has found that enrollment and retention have increased at Tennessee community colleges, but dropout rates remain alarmingly high, especially among poor and minority students.

The Tennessean reports Complete Tennessee released the report Wednesday. The "Beneath the Surface: State of Higher Education in Tennessee" report indicates a 25 decrease in adult enrollment since 2011, among other findings.

The report also highlights practices from around the country that Tennessee colleges can look toward. Complete Tennessee executive director Kenyatta Lovett says schools can begin to make students' education more hands-on, especially through internships.

Gov. Bill Haslam has said his priorities and budget in 2018 will put a spotlight on low graduation rates.

