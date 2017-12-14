Civil Rights Committee finalizes first bill

Family members of victims of decades-old crimes are one step closer to justice.

Tennessee’s Unsolved Civil Rights Committee finalized its first bill on Thursday.

The task force will research unsolved crimes and murders from the Civil Rights era in Tennessee, hoping to bring closure to families of victims so that they can finally begin to heal.

Committee Chairman Johnnie Turner said when she was young, she was told she’d never get a job after her sit-ins and for being a voice for Civil Rights.

Now a state lawmaker, she’s using her voice to push for justice for those silenced years ago.

“I could’ve been an unsolved cold case of the Civil Rights era,” said Turner. “I have been spat upon, called everything but a child of God and on two occasions my arm was almost pulled out of its socket.

“Each time I go to one of these reconciliation ceremonies, a bit of that hurt just goes away.”

Turner has been pushing for the legislation for several years. The committee will make the proposals to the legislature next year.

