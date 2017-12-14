Kroger donates $150K to Second Harvest Food Bank

Kroger donated $150,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank to help provide 600,000 meals. (WSMV)

Kroger is stepping things up this holiday season and giving back to the community.

The grocery store chain donated $150,000 on Thursday to the Second Harvest Food Bank to help provide 600,000 meals.

“We have one in seven and one in five children in Tennessee that struggle with putting food on the table each and every day,” said Jaynee Day, President/CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank. “These are working folks just like you and me.”

“To be able to provide meals before Christmas is great,” added Kroger spokesperson Melissa Eads.

The donation is part of Kroger’s campaign to end hunger by eliminating waste in the community by 2025.

