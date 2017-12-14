Joint investigation results in Maury Co. drug arrests

A joint investigation by the TBI and law enforcement agencies has resulted in the arrest of several people on a variety of drug charges.

The TBI joined agents with the 22nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, Maury County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration in August in conducting an undercover drug investigation.

Controlled drug purchases were made in and around Columbia and Mount Pleasant over the two-month operation. Officers made purchases of several drugs, including heroin, crack cocaine, oxycodone, alprazolam, methamphetamine and suboxone.

“It doesn’t matter what role you play in the drug trafficking business, big or small. Due to the current drug epidemic we face in the state of Tennessee, we are just as interested in taking the street-level dealers off the street as we are the suppliers, as we did today,” said TBI Assistant Director T.J. Jordan of the Drug Investigation Division in a news release.

The Maury County Grand Jury returned indictments on Wednesday charging multiple people on drug-related counts.

Six people were arrested on Thursday. Additional arrests are expected.

Those arrested were:

Waylon Wilcox, 32, on one count of sale of Scheduled II controlled substance. Bond was set at $50,000.

Matthew Johnson, 40, on two counts of sale of Schedule II. Bond was set at $50,000.

Toni Smith, 29, on one count of sale of Schedule I controlled substance. Bond was set at $75,000.

Casey Ramsey, 29, on one count of sale of Schedule IV controlled substance. Bond was set at $10,000.

Kyle Lee Davis, 39, on two counts of sale of Schedule I controlled substance. Bond was set at $75,000.

Courtney Lowery, 43, on one count of sale of Schedule II controlled substance. Bond was set at $30,000.

