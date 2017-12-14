Man killed in 1-car crash in Clarksville

A man was killed in a crash early Thursday morning on the 101st Parkway. (Photo: Clarksville Police Department)

One man was killed in a single-car accident on the 101st Parkway after leaving the roadway and striking an embankment early Thursday morning.

Clarksville Police said the 37-year-old man, who has not been identified, was driving a Kia Optima at a high rate of speed around 4:30 a.m. when the car went off the right side of the road, hit a rock embankment and flipped several times. The driver was ejected and the car came to rest near the West Fork Bridge.

The victim was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where he died from the injuries.

Police said it was the 12th vehicle fatality in Clarksville in 2017.

