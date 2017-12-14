TN Training Academy cadets gather hundreds of toys for local Shriner's holiday drive

Over 300 toys were donated today thanks to Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy Cadets.

Every year, The Al Menah Shrine Temple collects hundreds of toys for patients in the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

This year Cadet Class 1834 came together to collect even more toys for kids.

They asked their families, staff members and other cadets to donate, setting a goal of 100 toys to collect -- but they quickly surpassed that goal.

"I've been associated for a very long time. Lots of classes do class projects, but this is the first with this kind of community impact that I've seen. It's wonderful," said Brian Grisham, Director of the TN Law Enforcement Training Academy.

The cadet class was able to collect 719 toys and $1,400 to donate to the temple for sick children.

