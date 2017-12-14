TBI report: Gun-related crimes are up in Tennessee - WSMV News 4

TBI report: Gun-related crimes are up in Tennessee

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Gun-related crimes are up in Tennessee by 24 percent, according to the TBI.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its findings on Thursday in a report called Firearm Violence in Tennessee.

It details the nature and volume of reported gun-related crime from 2013 to 2016.

"I am deeply concerned with the findings of this report reflecting a substantial increase in firearm-related crimes in our state," said TBI Director Mark Gwyn in a news release. "This increase puts an additional strain on Tennessee’s law enforcement resources and poses a serious threat to public safety."

During that time frame, murders involving a firearm increased by 54 percent.

The report also showed that males were nine times more likely to engage in a firearm-related criminal offense than females.

