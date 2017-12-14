Former Metro Schools employee files lawsuit after being fired

A former Metro Schools employee claims she was fired because she reported racial discrimination within a middle school.

Dr. Euna McGruder filed a lawsuit in federal court this week. Click here to read the document.

In 2015, McGruder claimed she started investigating if African-American students at Madison Middle School were receiving more punishment than their white peers.

At the time, McGruder was the executive officer over priority schools.

The lawsuit states McGruder's investigation revealed a hostile work environment, permeated with discrimination.

After reporting her findings to the district, McGruder states she was fired.

A spokeswoman for Metro Schools did not comment on the lawsuit, stating the district had not yet been served.

