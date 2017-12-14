The Easiest, Lightest Tiramisu from Chef Paulette

The Easiest, Lightest Tiramisu

serves 6-8

3/4 cups heavy cream

1/3 cup powdered sugar

8 oz. mascarpone

3 tablespoons milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract



3 cups cold brewed espresso

2-3 teaspoons granulated sugar, or to taste

2-3 tablespoons Sambuca, Amaretto, or favorite liqueur

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa

20 crunchy ladyfingersBeat the heavy cream to soft peaks. Add powdered sugar, beat again until stiff peaks form.

In a large bowl, mix together the mascarpone, milk, & vanilla extract until smooth. Fold in whipped cream, little by little, until combined.

In a shallow pan/container, combine espresso, 2-3 teaspoons sugar, and liqueur. Dip the ladyfingers into the mixture one or two at a time, letting them soak up some coffee, but not fall apart.

In a shallow serving pan/casserole dish (approx. 8-inch square) place the dipped ladyfingers in a single layer lined up against each other (you can gently break them in half to fill the pan better). Spread half the cream mixture and dust with cocoa. Layer with a second line of coffee-dipped ladyfingers. Top with the remaining cream, spread to even it out, dust with cocoa. Chill at least 1 hour (or overnight). Cut square portions with a cake knife and serve.