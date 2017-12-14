Judge gives more time to reach deal in Holly Bobo case

The judge has set a new deadline of Monday for a decision to be reached on a plea on one of the men charged in the murder of Holly Bobo.

Judge Creed McGinley said during a 2 p.m. hearing on Thursday that progress had been made on an agreement, but a final agreement had not been reached.

McGinley said court would reconvene Monday at 10 a.m. where a decision would be announced or scheduling for trial would take place.

In court Thursday morning, Judge Creed McGinley said the process leading up to the trial for Dylan Adams has gone on long enough.

McGinley gave both the state and the defense until 2 p.m. Thursday to reach a plea agreement.

"Everybody knows what they're willing to do, or I think they do, and there's no sense in kicking the can down the road. At 2 o'clock, if we don't have a negotiated plea agreement worked out and ready to present to the court, we will reconvene and I will place a scheduling deadline in the not-too-distant future, after which I will not take a negotiated plea of guilty," McGinley said.

The court went into recess shortly after McGinley's announcement.

Bobo was killed, raped and murdered after disappearing from her Decatur County home in 2011. Arrests weren't made in the case until 2014.

"I don't think it's fair to anybody in here - and when I say that, I'm talking to everybody in this courtroom - this has gone on long enough," McGinley said.

At this time, Adams' trial is set to begin on May 29.

His brother, Zach Adams, was sentenced to life without parole in the case in September.

