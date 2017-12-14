Judge gives more time to reach deal in Holly Bobo case

Jurors found one defendant guilty of first-degree murder and two others guilty on a lesser charge of facilitation of first-degree murder in connection with the 2015 death of a Tennessee teenager who shielded...More >>
Jurors found one defendant guilty of first-degree murder and two others guilty on a lesser charge of facilitation of first-degree murder in connection with the 2015 death of a Tennessee teenager who shielded friends from...More >>
Owners of the tallest residential building in the state have just applied for 115 short-term rental permits from the City of Nashville.More >>
Owners of the tallest residential building in the state have just applied for 115 short-term rental permits from the City of Nashville.More >>
A joint investigation by the TBI and law enforcement agencies has resulted in the arrest of several people on a variety of drug charges.More >>
A joint investigation by the TBI and law enforcement agencies has resulted in the arrest of several people on a variety of drug charges.More >>
In court Thursday morning, Judge Creed McGinley said the process leading up to the trial for Dylan Adams has gone on long enough.More >>
In court Thursday morning, Judge Creed McGinley said the process leading up to the trial for Dylan Adams has gone on long enough.More >>
La Vergne city officials are warning residents about a census scam. They say people are going door to door pretending to be census workers, asking for personal information.More >>
La Vergne city officials are warning residents about a census scam. They say people are going door to door pretending to be census workers, asking for personal information.More >>
One man was killed in a single-car accident on the 101st Parkway after leaving the roadway and striking an embankment early Thursday morning.More >>
One man was killed in a single-car accident on the 101st Parkway after leaving the roadway and striking an embankment early Thursday morning.More >>
Over 700 toys were donated to Shriners Hospitals for Children thanks to Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy Cadets.More >>
Over 700 toys were donated to Shriners Hospitals for Children thanks to Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy Cadets.More >>
The Major League Soccer Board of Governors will meet Thursday in New York to decide if Nashville will be one of two cities to get an MLS team.More >>
The Major League Soccer Board of Governors will meet Thursday in New York to decide if Nashville will be one of two cities to get an MLS team.More >>
Stephen Cole, also known as "Lurch," was last seen with his friends around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 18.More >>
Stephen Cole, also known as "Lurch," was last seen with his friends around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 18.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its findings on Thursday in a report called Firearm Violence in Tennessee.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its findings on Thursday in a report called Firearm Violence in Tennessee.More >>
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >>
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >>
A group of children in East Tennessee put on a Christmas show that their parents will never forget.More >>
A group of children in East Tennessee put on a Christmas show that their parents will never forget.More >>
A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky facing sexual assault allegations has committed suicide.More >>
A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky facing sexual assault allegations has committed suicide.More >>
A video of a 16-year-old Breaux Bridge student and his fellow classmates finding out he's been accepted to Harvard has been making its way across social media.More >>
A video of a 16-year-old Breaux Bridge student and his fellow classmates finding out he's been accepted to Harvard has been making its way across social media.More >>
The wreck happened on Highway 43 South near the Highway 64 Bypass around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
The wreck happened on Highway 43 South near the Highway 64 Bypass around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Owners of the tallest residential building in the state have just applied for 115 short-term rental permits from the City of Nashville.More >>
Owners of the tallest residential building in the state have just applied for 115 short-term rental permits from the City of Nashville.More >>
In court Thursday morning, Judge Creed McGinley said the process leading up to the trial for Dylan Adams has gone on long enough.More >>
In court Thursday morning, Judge Creed McGinley said the process leading up to the trial for Dylan Adams has gone on long enough.More >>
Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota apologized to reporters for his press conference after Sunday’s loss to Arizona.More >>
Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota apologized to reporters for his press conference after Sunday’s loss to Arizona.More >>
Morgan Spurlock said he called a former female assistant "hot pants" or "sex pants" in the office, only realizing it was degrading when she came to him asking for a "settlement."More >>
Morgan Spurlock said he called a former female assistant "hot pants" or "sex pants" in the office, only realizing it was degrading when she came to him asking for a "settlement."More >>