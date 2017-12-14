Murder suspect on TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list arrested in TX - WSMV News 4

Murder suspect on TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list arrested in Texas

Antoine Adams (Source: TBI) Antoine Adams (Source: TBI)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police have arrested a murder suspect who was on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Antoine Lashun Adams was taken into custody in Harrison County, TX.

Adams escaped from a northwest Mississippi jail last month after being charged in three murders.

Adams is accused of killing a man and leaving him in a Mississippi ditch late last year. He is also facing two murder charges in Memphis.

