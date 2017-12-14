Law enforcement is on high alert all over the Mid-South for an escapee from the Marshall County Jail.

‘Dangerous’ inmate, murder suspect still on the run

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help in finding a man charged with three murders who escaped a northwest Mississippi jail.

Murder suspect who escaped jail placed on most wanted list

Murder suspect on TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list arrested in Texas

Police have arrested a murder suspect who was on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Antoine Lashun Adams was taken into custody in Harrison County, TX.

Adams escaped from a northwest Mississippi jail last month after being charged in three murders.

Adams is accused of killing a man and leaving him in a Mississippi ditch late last year. He is also facing two murder charges in Memphis.

JUST IN: Wanted Top 10 fugitive Antoine Lashun Adams has been captured in Harrison County, TX. More details coming soon! pic.twitter.com/UeHexzU9G3 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) December 14, 2017

