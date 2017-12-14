Nashville nonprofit selling shirts to help local children

Taylor Rowe (L) started Live Love Nashville to help local children in need. (WSMV)

A Nashville woman is making hundreds of children's Christmas wishes come true.

Taylor Rowe started Live Love Nashville last year. She sells T-shirts with the phrase on them, and 100 percent of the proceeds go to local children in need.

Rowe has a full-time job but still finds time to run a nonprofit. She raised enough money to buy every single student at Buena Vista Elementary a large gift bag full of presents and clothes.

"This is what I want to do. This is exactly where I need to be. These children may not get gifts elsewhere. This may be the only gifts that they receive, so I wanted to make it extra special," Rowe said.

Rowe donated 10,000 school supplies to United Way in August.

