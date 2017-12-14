Nashville nonprofit selling shirts to help local children - WSMV News 4

Nashville nonprofit selling shirts to help local children

Taylor Rowe (L) started Live Love Nashville to help local children in need. (WSMV) Taylor Rowe (L) started Live Love Nashville to help local children in need. (WSMV)
A Nashville woman is making hundreds of children's Christmas wishes come true.

Taylor Rowe started Live Love Nashville last year. She sells T-shirts with the phrase on them, and 100 percent of the proceeds go to local children in need.

Rowe has a full-time job but still finds time to run a nonprofit. She raised enough money to buy every single student at Buena Vista Elementary a large gift bag full of presents and clothes. 

"This is what I want to do. This is exactly where I need to be. These children may not get gifts elsewhere. This may be the only gifts that they receive, so I wanted to make it extra special," Rowe said.

Rowe donated 10,000 school supplies to United Way in August.

