MLS leaders working to choose 2 cities for expansion

The Major League Soccer Board of Governors will meet Thursday in New York to decide if Nashville will be one of two cities to get an MLS team.

Nashville is one of four cities in the running, along with Detroit, Cincinnati and Sacramento.

Some city leaders are rooting for Nashville to get the team, while others have voiced concerns over what happens to the fairgrounds where the proposed stadium would be built.

"When this process started a year ago, it was viewed by most people around the country that Nashville really didn't have a good chance at winning one of these first bids," said Sean Braisted, communications director for Mayor Megan Barry.

Braisted said the outlook of what could be coming to the fairgrounds is very different now and believes Nashville's stadium financing package will give Music City an advantage over the others.

"That includes a well-funded, mostly privately funded stadium over at the fairgrounds, as well as a solid ownership group with a strong local foundation," Braisted said. "We think that, combined with Nashville's status as the 'It City' and the hot market, will help us get one of those two slots opening up."

Just last month, Metro Council approved $225 million in bond funding for the stadium project. Braisted believes the council's involvement will separate Nashville from the group.

He said if Nashville is one of the two cities selected, there won't be any referendum elections, though the public will be involved through hearings in the Metro Council and the fair board. He said decisions will be made about what to do with existing buildings at the fairgrounds to allow them to continue.

"It gives us an opportunity to rebuild those aging facilities to make sure the fair and expo, things like the flea market, are well-preserved going into the future," he said.

MLS officials said an announcement of the decision will not be made Thursday and could be several days later.

