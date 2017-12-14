Egekeze scores 32, Belmont pulls away from Milwaukee 82-63

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Amanze Egekeze hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 32 points, 19 in the second half, and Belmont pulled away for an 82-63 win over Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

Dylan Windler had 13 of his 17 points in the second half for the Bruins (6-5), who led 32-26 at the half. Windler and Egekeze both had 11 rebounds. Nick Hopkins hit four 3s for 12 points as Belmont went 14 of 33 behind the line.

Hopkins hit two 3s as the Bruins closed the first half with an 8-2 run and Egekeze hit a 3 as they opened the second half with another 8-2 surge to lead by 12. After Egekeze hit back-to-back 3s to make it a 14-point game, the Panthers scored eight straight. Belmont answered with eight, five by Austin Luke, and when a Bryce Barnes jumper pulled Milwaukee within nine with 8:38 to go, Luke hit a 3 and Egekeze two free throws and the lead remained in double figures.

Belmont shot 64 percent (14 of 22) in the second half, including 7 of 12 behind the arc and went 15 of 20 from the foul line.

Jeremiah Bell had four 3s and 20 points for the Panthers (6-5), who shot 38.5 percent (22 of 65) for the game and 7 of 9 from the foul line.

