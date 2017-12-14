East TN children fight over baby Jesus during Nativity pageant

A group of children in East Tennessee put on a Christmas show that their parents will never forget.

A scuffle broke out after a child who was playing one of the sheep in a live Nativity scene decided she wanted to pick up the baby Jesus doll.

However, the child playing Mary was not pleased. The 3-year-old is caught on camera busting out a headlock move.

The nontraditional Nativity pageant happened at a church in White Pine, about 45 minutes from Knoxville, a few days ago.

The mother of the sheep posted the video to Facebook with this message:

My little sheep took the baby Jesus, breaking all the rules leaving poor little Mary no choice but to take action! Momma to the rescue tried her best to protect her baby at all costs. Definitely a program I will remember. LOVE these kiddos and my church family! Laughed so hard I cried!

So far, the video has been viewed over 4.9 million times on Facebook.

