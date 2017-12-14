2 semi trucks involved in fiery crash on I-24 in Robertson County

Interstate 24 has reopened after a fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers overnight.

According to Smokey Barn News, the wreck happened in the eastbound lanes near Exit 19 in Coopertown.

Two people were taken to nearby hospitals. News 4 is working to learn their condition.

Crews worked all night to clear the wreckage.

