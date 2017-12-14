2 suspects arrested after cutting through fence - WSMV News 4

2 suspects arrested after cutting through fence at Madison business

Two suspects are in custody after breaking into the back lot of a roofing company in Madison.

Police said the two men cut through a fence to access a fleet of work trucks parked at Baker Roofing around 3 a.m. Thursday.

The suspects set off security alarms.

A security guard who was watching surveillance cameras from a remote location called police after seeing the men break into cars.

Metro officers responded and were able to catch the two suspects at the scene while they were trying to escape through the fence.

