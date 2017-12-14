Search ongoing for driver who crashed stolen car into taxi

The crash happened at the intersection of 2nd Avenue South and Lafayette Street. (WSMV)

Police are looking for the driver of a stolen vehicle who crashed into a taxi near downtown Nashville overnight.

Officers in the area saw the vehicle, ran the car's plate number and realized it was stolen.

Police tried pulling the vehicle over behind the Z Mart on Lafayette Street, but the driver took off.

The Ford Flex turned right onto 2nd Avenue South, which is when it collided with a cab.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Police are still looking for the driver but do not have a good description of the suspect.

The vehicle was reported stolen in East Nashville on Nov. 29.

