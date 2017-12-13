Luxury residential skyscraper 505 Nashville is full of short-term rentals

Owners of the tallest residential building in the state have just applied for 115 short-term rental permits from the City of Nashville.

The 45-story 505 Nashville building opened this fall and has a combination of condos for sale, apartments for lease, and a new concept for filling large-scale residential buildings: nightly rentals.

505 Nashville developer Tony Giarratana chose Spokane, WA-based start-up Stay Alfred to manage the nightly rentals. Fully furnished studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units can be booked online through Stay Alfred’s website or through secondary travel sites like Hotels.com, which gave the building a 4-star rating.

There’s nightly valet service, bellhops for luggage, even a check-in desk on the first floor, but the business is not regulated like a typical hotel. All the owners need to operate is a short-term rental permit.

Metro Codes Zoning Administrator Bill Herbert told News 4 his staff is working overtime to process and approve the permit applications. The permits cost $50 per year. Once they’ve been approved owners of the 505 Nashville units can rent the units on a nightly basis.

It’s unclear right now if the units being rented have permits. Developer Tony Giarratana wasn’t available for an interview Wednesday.

