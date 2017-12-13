Mariota says he got 'earful' from mom after post-game remarks - WSMV News 4

Mariota says he got 'earful' from mom after post-game remarks

Marcus Mariota (WSMV file) Marcus Mariota (WSMV file)
Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota apologized to reporters for his press conference after Sunday’s loss to Arizona.

Mariota was upset by how he played, even saying he was “pissed” they lost.

While talking to reporters on Wednesday, Mariota said he got an “earful” from his mother.

"I just wanted to say I'm sorry for the way I handled the press conference," Mariota said. "It was rude and inappropriate, and I just want to say I apologize for that."

Scroll down to watch Mariota’s full remarks:

