Democrat James Mackler drops out of U.S. Senate race

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Days after former Gov. Phil Bredesen announced he’s running for U.S. Senate, another Democrat is dropping out.

James Mackler, an Iraq War combat veteran, is stepping back from the U.S. Senate race.

Mackler announced he is launching a political action committee called Believe in Service. He said it’s aimed at supporting candidates who will protect and expand national service programs.

“I’m sure this was a tough decision for James Mackler,” said MTSU professor and News 4 political analyst Kent Syler. “He was a solid candidate and successful fundraiser. He will have future chances to run for office.”

Syler added Bredesen now has a clear path to the Democratic nomination and can focus on the general election.

