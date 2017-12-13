Spring Hill residents say new development will add to traffic problems

The last thing some residents of Spring Hill feel they need is more traffic, but that's what will come after plans for 300 condos and new businesses were approved this week.

City officials told News 4 there is plenty of room for more people and more businesses in the area. Residents near the proposed development feel differently about the plans.

"We don't have enough roads at all for the traffic that comes through here," said Jerry Rhea, who has lived off Kedron Road for 27 years.

For Rhea, a proposed development in his backyard could make the traffic situation worse. City officials approved plans for mixed development of businesses and 300 condos near The Crossings of Spring Hill shopping plaza on Main Street. The property is in front of an established neighborhood.

"We have not been told that the roads will come into our neighborhood, but the city does have signs at the end of our two little dead end streets that say they reserve the right to extend these roads. And my guess is that's what's going to happen and it won't be our choice," Rhea said.

Developers at the Catalyst Design Group told News 4 there are no plans to connect the development to the neighborhood that sits behind it.

City administrator Victor Lay said the developers would bring some solutions for the added traffic, with road improvements to Kedron Road and adding a second entrance to the shopping area.

"We're able to partner with the developer to actually construct a bridge and have access to a second signal that we didn't have access before," Lay said.

The city is doing legwork of its own to tackle the growth, starting construction on Duplex Road and inching closer to expanding Highway 31. While it seems like a lot of cars clogging up the roads now, the area will only continue to grow.

"We have a lot of people living in Spring Hill. We think that our population today is somewhere in the neighborhood of 40,000," Lay said. "However, Spring Hill still has an enormous amount of room left to grow."

Lay said Spring Hill on track to add at least 15,000 more people by 2030.

The Main Street development also raises questions about the building height restrictions in Spring Hill. The condos will be built at 52 feet, two feet higher than what's currently allowed by the city. However, the code restrictions are on the verge of changing. Lay said the code needs to change to allow taller buildings to attract more developers as the city grows.

