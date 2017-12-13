Firefighters demonstrate Christmas tree fire dangers

Officials say Christmas tree fires are to blame for $15 million in damage every year. (WSMV)

The Nashville Fire Department demonstrated Wednesday just how easily a Christmas tree can go up in flames.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, crews responded to an average of 200 home fires caused by Christmas trees each year over a four-year period.

Christmas tree fires are blamed for as many as six deaths, 16 injuries and nearly $15 million in damage each year.

