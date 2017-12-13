Metro director of schools addresses recent resignations

Metro Schools’ top official spoke to News 4 after a second district administrator resigned following sexual harassment allegations.

Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph said Moreno Carrasco, the former administrator in charge of improving Metro’s lowest performing schools, is likely angry at the district for putting him on administrative leave ahead of his resignation. But Joseph said he stands by the decision.

“We want to look through every fact to make a determination because you’re dealing with people’s lives,” Joseph said.

Joseph said he doesn’t know how many women have accused Carrasco of sexual harassment or details surrounding the allegations. He said he cannot say much because it’s an open investigation.

Carrasco resigned Friday. He was placed on administrative leave last month while the district investigated the allegations.

On Tuesday, Robert Blankenship resigned. He was the former head of the district’s science and technology department.

Joseph called Carrasco and Blankenship’s cases two separate issues. He said Blankenship has been cleared of most of the allegations.

Joseph said he appointed Carrasco in 2016 based on his professional experience. News 4 asked if he still stands by that decision.

“I wouldn’t call it a mistake. It’s unfortunate that he has multiple allegations of sexual harassment and we have to complete the investigation. Once we complete the investigation, we’ll know what was done, what wasn’t done, and I’d be able to answer that question more accurately,” Joseph said.

Carrasco has told News 4 he is innocent.

Joseph could not say when the Carrasco investigation would be finished. He promised to release the district’s findings once it’s closed.

