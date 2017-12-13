Metro director of schools addresses recent resignations

Days after former Gov. Phil Bredesen announced he’s running for U.S. Senate, another Democrat is dropping out.More >>
Thousands of underprivileged families will get a chance to make their children's Christmas wishes come true.More >>
The last thing some residents of Spring Hill feel they need is more traffic, but that's what will come after plans for 300 condos and new businesses were approved this week.More >>
Jurors are set to begin deliberations in a murder trial involving the 2015 death of a Tennessee teenager who shielded friends from gunfire.More >>
The Nashville Fire Department demonstrated Wednesday just how easily a Christmas tree can go up in flames.More >>
Two men who met while rock climbing in Franklin are taking the term “bromance” to new heights.More >>
There's high optimism in the mayor's office as a huge decision is discussed in New York Thursday. What comes out of it will determine if Nashville is selected for a Major League Soccer team.More >>
According to the Metro Action Commission, one of their Head Start buses was rear-ended by an SUV that was following too closely.More >>
La Vergne city officials are warning residents about a census scam. They say people are going door to door pretending to be census workers, asking for personal information.More >>
Metro Schools’ top official spoke to News 4 after a second district administrator resigned following sexual harassment allegations.More >>
The wreck happened on Highway 43 South near the Highway 64 Bypass. The Lawrenceburg Police Department's Critical Accident Response Team is at the scene.More >>
The daughter of a deceased Woodbury city alderman is vowing to keep up the pressure until whoever wrote her mother, and other women in Cannon County, threatening anonymous letters is exposed.More >>
A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky facing sexual assault allegations has committed suicide.More >>
At least one person is dead after a crash involving an overturned semi truck in Marshall County.More >>
There will be 1,000 free $20 up for grabs at the Nashville downtown public square at Third Avenue North and Union Street beginning at 2 p.m.More >>
Another high-profile Tennessean has joined the “me too” movement.More >>
Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is not conceding to Democrat Doug Jones, telling campaign supporters "it's not over."More >>
A Burger King employee in Texas is being hailed a hero after helping a diabetic customer who had an episode in the drive-through.More >>
Authorities in Rutherford County are searching for a man accused of attempting to abduct a 13-year-old girl on Monday morning.More >>
A new study says four Tennessee metro areas are among the top 10 metro areas for job growth in the southeast so far this year.More >>
