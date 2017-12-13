La Vergne warns of census scam

La Vergne city officials are warning residents about a census scam.

They say people are going door to door pretending to be census workers, asking for personal information.

However, the city is not sending anyone door to door until late January. If someone says they are with the census now, they are not legitimate.

Pete Cobbs moved to La Vergne from New Jersey three years ago. He knows a thing or two about sniffing out a scam.

“I'm always in the mode of why are you here? What do you want? Why are we having this conversation?" Cobbs said. “Because of New Jersey being very close – less than an hour from New York – (we have had) swindlers. Folks that come tend to dress up, even in company apparel, but they're not company. Because we've had those things, we're always a little more skeptical."

The City of La Vergne sent out an email alert Wednesday morning, explaining what people need to look out for and information that can help protect from this scam.

The city says they just began taking online responses and that a mailer will be sent out in the next few weeks.

The alert also says the city will announce when they will send workers out. Everyone sent by the city will have a special ID.

Cobbs has a theory as to why scammers target Middle Tennesseans.

“You're very open. I like it here, but in our case, you probably wouldn't make it very long in New Jersey,” Cobbs laughed. “Because we're not as trusting, so therefore if a person is coming asking about a census, and I haven't heard anything about it, you probably wouldn't get anything from me other than the police is coming."

If someone comes to your home and cannot show you a city ID, do not give them any personal information.

The only information the city will take is the first and last names of everyone in your home and your street address, nothing else.

When in doubt, call the City of La Vergne at 615-793-6295. Always call police if anything seems suspicious.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.