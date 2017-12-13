Rep. Diane Black says she was sexually harassed at legislature

Another high-profile Tennessean has joined the “me too” movement.

Congressman and Tennessee gubernatorial candidate Diane Black said she was sexually harassed nearly 20 years ago.

In an op-ed on the website Townhall, Black details her experiences in the Tennessee legislatures.

Black did not name her harassers, but wrote one member would press up against her in the elevator. She said another colleague allegedly referred to her as “Nurse Goodbody.”

Black said she found a “good ol’ boy” culture at the statehouse.

Click here to read Black’s full article.

